EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several businesses are expected to expand to the North Industrial Park Subdivision which will open several job opportunities along with a major boost to the economy.

“There’s going to be a lot of groundbreakings going on in the next couple of years,” Dan Diaz Councilmember Place 1 with the City of Edinburg said.

Signs reading “coming soon” and “future home” comes as a reality for many new businesses expanding to Edinburg.

City council members have approved several contracts which will expand to the north industrial park subdivision and leaders say this is going to create an economic boost while creating nearly 600 jobs.

“All these employees are going to have a place to eat to put gas some might even move to the City of Edinburg and build homes the ripple effect of the expansion it’s just endless,” Diaz said.

This has led to a total of 36 acres being sold to these businesses so they can construct their new properties.

City leaders say sales will allow these businesses to offer various services which include retail, produce distribution, to even commercial space.

Councilmember Dan Diaz says the city will also prepare for the future so more businesses who want to expand can have a place to do so.

“This industrial park, as soon as we see it, all we’re going to find another area to open up another industrial park and the long list of businesses that are trying to get into North Edinburg, it’s showing us we need to plan for that and prepare for our next industrial park,” Diaz said.