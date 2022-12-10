EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg broke ground Friday morning for its new Arts, Culture, Events Center. The $14 million project that’s been in the works for 15 years.

“A good city is one that provides all your basic services. But a great city is one that has parks and green spaces and plazas and other places for entertainment, Edinburg EDC President Veronica Gonzalez said.

The center is now under construction along 8th Ave. and McIntyre St. It will not only serve as a platform for aspiring and established local artists, but will be the next latest entertainment venue for the entire community to enjoy.

“The City of Edinburg and South Texas as a whole is such a rich and vibrant community. We wanted to be able to showcase them,” Library and Cultural Arts Director Letty Leija said. “We have so many other cultures moving into our city, we also want to embrace the diversity of our city. We also want to be able to partake in their culture and in their celebrations, and what better than to have a home for our festivals and for our events.”

Cultural art exhibits, live performances, and year-round festivals are just a few of the many activities the center will host to help revitalize Edinburg’s downtown area.

In addition, the events center will help cultivate creative minds through free art classes and workshops, which some Edinburg residents already look forward to.

Hortencia Castilleja, an Edinburg resident told Valley Central, “Theatre is my passion, and I like the idea that we have a place where we could showcase theatre and what it signifies, and involve the community.”

The 14,000 square foot center is slated to be completed in July of 2024, bringing a new home to the Rio Grande Valley’s vibrant and rich cultural arts.

“We just want to make sure that here in the city of Edinburg, we have a thriving artist community and that we can continue to build on what we already have, which is a city of festivals,” Lejia added.