EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg High School Cheerleaders recently returned as national champions from the National Cheerleaders Association High School Nationals with their ninth consecutive title.

According to Edinburg CISD, the NCA competition took place from Jan. 21-22 in Dallas. The Bobcats Cheer team placed first in Intermediate Varsity Performance – Large Finals.

Family, friends, school, and city officials welcomed back the team on Tuesday with cheers and congratulations.