HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Mandatory water conservation efforts began in the city of Edinburg today.

Significant drought conditions and low water levels at local dams are causing the city of Edinburg to enter “stage 2” water conservation efforts on Friday, August 5.

The city provided a helpful graphic with more information on when residents how residents can help conserve water.

Residents with odd number and even number addresses will alternate watering hours.

Odd number addresses can water Wednesdays and Saturdays. Even number addresses can water Thursdays and Sundays. Watering hours are from 12 am to 10 am, and 6 pm to 11:59 pm.

Allowing water to run off into a gutter, ditch, or drain is prohibited. Washing sidewalks, driveways, parking areas, and other paved areas is also prohibited.

More details on water conservation rules can be found here. Multiple violations can result in a $200 citation.