EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg has joined more than 30 Texas cities as an official Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office.

“Edinburg has a long history of hosting exceptional music talent from up-and-coming South Texas artists and international musicians alike,” state Rep. Terry Canales said. “This designation demonstrates that our community is a welcoming place for musicians of all types.”

As a designated Music Friendly Community, Edinburg is now the second city in the Rio Grande Valley to receive the recognition. McAllen received an official designation in April.

The Texas Music Office will present the Music Friendly Community designation to members of the Edinburg City Council and Music Committee 6 p.m., Tuesday at Edinburg City Hall.