Edinburg announces SPARC 2.0 deadline

EDINBURG, Texas – City of Edinburg announcing the deadline for SPARC 2.0 deadline is Friday, Aug. 14 at 5 p.m.
The second round of funding is available to all small businesses in Edinburg, regardless of industry category. In order to qualify, your business must meet the following criteria:
- Be located in the city of Edinburg (physical address needed)
- Have fewer than 50 employees
- Have less than $500,000 in annual sales or revenue
- Have a City of Edinburg Work Safe Plan
- Have not received a SPARC grant yet
Apply here now. For assistance call (956) 259-4357