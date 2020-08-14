Edinburg announces SPARC 2.0 deadline

EDINBURG, Texas – City of Edinburg announcing the deadline for SPARC 2.0 deadline is Friday, Aug. 14 at 5 p.m.

The second round of funding is available to all small businesses in Edinburg, regardless of industry category. In order to qualify, your business must meet the following criteria:

Be located in the city of Edinburg (physical address needed)

Have fewer than 50 employees

Have less than $500,000 in annual sales or revenue

Have a City of Edinburg Work Safe Plan

Have not received a SPARC grant yet

Apply here now. For assistance call (956) 259-4357