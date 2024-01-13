EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg North High School alumni walked the red carpet for the premiere of the new Marvel Disney+ Series Echo.

Dannie McCallum plays the role of Tuklo in episodes one, two, three and five of the show. McCallum’s character is one of Maya’s ancestors, who is played by lead actress Alaqua Cox.

McCallum described the show as grounded, “kind of gritty,” and geared more toward a mature audience. She added, the show discusses topics of community, family, finding out where you come from and reconnecting with who you are.

McCallum was born and raised in Edinburg. She attended Freddy Gonzalez Elementary, Harwell Middle School and graduated from Edinburg North High School.

During her school years, McCallum explored her artistic side by being involved in theater, dance, Folklorico and guitar.

“Any chance I could get to play pretend I would, cause I think it’s just so fun and I don’t think enough adults play pretend anymore,” McCallum said.

The Valley native said it has been an uphill battle to get to this point in her career.

“I honestly didn’t believe that this was still happening even when we’re at the red carpet, standing there with my parents, taking photos and signing autographs,” McCallum said.

She added that she is proud to be representing the Rio Grande Valley on the big screen.

“I never saw myself [represented] on screen as a child, so to be able to do that and hopefully inspire other kids from the Valley and say ‘anything is possible’ is [amazing],” McCallum said.

During the red carpet, McCallum said she did not expect people to recognize her. However, to her surprise, the moment she stepped onto the red carpet, Marvel fans knew who she was and were asking for autographs.

The actress added whenever her parents talk about her process in filming and being part of the series, there is a big smile on their faces.

McCallum hopes to inspire children across the Rio Grande Valley to chase their dreams.

“There’s a first for everybody and it’s so not impossible the way people make it seem,” McCallum said.

Echo is a series that tells the story of Maya Lopez, whose dark past in New York catches up with her in her hometown of Oklahoma. To get the full story, watch all five episodes of Echo on Disney+.