EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Wondering what to do with your real Christmas tree? The city of Edinburg is taking Christmas tree drop-offs starting Monday.
The Christmas Tree recycling drop off will continue through Jan. 27 in three locations, according to the city.
The following are guidelines for the Christmas Trees:
- Trees must not have any ornaments, lights, tinsel, flocking and stands
- Tress must be completely bare from decorations
- If the tree is over 6 ft. it must be cut in half
- Do not bag trees
- No live wreaths, garlands, or plants accepted
The following are Christmas tree recycling drop off locations:
- Resource Recovery Center located at 3102 S. Business 281; open Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Edinburg Regional Landfill located 8601 N. Jasman Rd.; open Monday through Friday at 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday at 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Edinburg Nature Trail Park located at 1300 N Doolittle Rd.; open Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.