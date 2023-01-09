EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Wondering what to do with your real Christmas tree? The city of Edinburg is taking Christmas tree drop-offs starting Monday.

The Christmas Tree recycling drop off will continue through Jan. 27 in three locations, according to the city.

The following are guidelines for the Christmas Trees:

Trees must not have any ornaments, lights, tinsel, flocking and stands

Tress must be completely bare from decorations

If the tree is over 6 ft. it must be cut in half

Do not bag trees

No live wreaths, garlands, or plants accepted

The following are Christmas tree recycling drop off locations: