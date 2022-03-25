EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg held a community forum to hear from residents on what want to see improved.

This series of forums, called Edinburg 2040, shares the projection city officials have for the future of Edinburg.

“I feel very confident with our city management and our city council and obviously our mayor,” said one resident speaking at the forum.

Some residents expressed confidence in the city’s government in contrast to previous issues with trust with city officials.

“A challenge is just making sure to keep up with decisions we have to, and make sure there’s orderly growth,” said Mayor Ramiro Garza.

Garza spoke on the new code of ethics that passed last week which applies to elected officials and city staff.

“As elected officials, we have to follow federal-state laws and our city charter. This ordinance is going to incorporate that all in one place,” said Garza. “There are also training requirements as elected officials and really at the end of the day it’s to earn trust with our residents.”

City officials surveyed Edinburg and presented data on things that are doing well and things that need improvements.

A consistent concern among residents at the forum is improving traffic and streets.

“To look at how we connect all our community together and how we use our streets. Traffic is sort of inevitable but it doesn’t have to be,” said another resident speaking at the forum.

City Manager Brian Kelsey said they are taking steps to improve Edinburg’s permitting process.

“We’ve implemented online permitting,” said Kelsey. “It’s much easier for people to check the status of their permits on their phone on the go rather than having to come into city hall.”

The city of Edinburg plans one more forum on March 29 at the Boys & Girls of Edinburg at 6 p.m.

City officials ask residents to answer survey questions to help them make more improvements. The survey closes on March 31 and the city plans to present the results in May.

You can complete this survey here: www.edinburg2040.com/