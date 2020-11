RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Democratic Senator Eddie Lucio will retain his seat as the Texas State Senator for District 27 for the 16th consecutive time.

Lucio defeated Republican challenger Vanessa Tijerina with 65 percent of votes to 35 percent of votes.

This will be Lucio’s 16th consecutive two-year term as a Texas State Senator.

Lucio has held the position since 1990.