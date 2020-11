HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra will retain his seat as Hidalgo County Sheriff.

Guerra will serve four more years as county sheriff after defeating challenger Zeik Jurado with 69 percent of votes to 31 percent of votes.

He has served in this position since 2014 when he was appointed to the position following the previous sheriff’s removal in the Panama Unit Scandal.