Edcouch Police chief arrested for assault and family violence

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edcouch confirmed on Friday that Edcouch Police Chief Roel Guerra Jr. has been arrested.

In a Facebook video, Edcouch City Manager Victor H. De La Cruz confirmed the arrest happened in Edinburg early Friday morning. Chief Guerra was arrested for assault family violence and making a terroristic threat which are Class A misdemeanors.

Guerra has been suspended without pay by the city of Edcouch said the city manager.

Details about the dispute were not made available.

According to Edinburg Public Information, Guerra will be arraigned on Friday afternoon.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.