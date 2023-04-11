EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edcouch police arrested a man accused of recording multiple girls as they showered by hiding his cell phone in a restroom, authorities say.

Adolfo Martinez Jr. was arrested last week on four counts of invasive visual recording, two counts of possession of child pornography, and one count of indecency with a child, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

ValleyCentral spoke with Edcouch police, who said Martinez was being housed at a residence where he was considered a friend of the family. Throughout his time there, Martinez set up his cell phone in the restroom and began recording all the women inside, including multiple minors, police said.

While getting dressed in the restroom, one of the juveniles found the cell phone, which Martinez would hide before they showered.

Police said Martinez lived at the household for a year and that he began recording the women four months ago. He was arrested April 8. Records show that his bond was set at $230,000.