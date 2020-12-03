Edcouch man arrested for pointing laser at aircraft pleads guilty

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—A 42-year-old man from Edcouch pleaded guilty on Thursday to aiming a laser pointer at Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) aircraft.

Luis Fernando Solis was arrested in May and was charged with one count of Illuminating an aircraft with a laser pointer.

The aircraft was providing assistance to local law enforcement when the laser beam struck the DPS helicopter twice.

Authorities saw Solis at the location where the laser beams originated.

A laser, when aimed at an aircraft, can create a visual distraction or cause discomfort or even damage to a pilot’s eyes.

Solis will be sentenced on Feb. 11, 2021. At that time, Solis faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Solis was permitted to remain on bond pending sentencing.