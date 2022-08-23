EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edcouch, in partnership with local law enforcement from La Villa and Hidalgo County, are hosting “National Night Out” event.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Edcouch, the event will start at 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug 25 at Sgt. Juan Rodriguez Community Center, located at 313 Santa Rosa Ave.

The event will include a mini market, dunk tank, food, games and live music by Ricky Guzman.

National Night Out is an opportunity to meet local law enforcement and community building.