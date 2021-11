EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Virginio “Virgil” Gonzalez Jr. defeated Rina Castillo in the Edcouch mayor race.

Unofficial final results show Gonzalez won the election with 661 votes to Castillo’s 541 votes.

Gonzalez received 54.99 percent of the total votes.

Gonzalez’s term will last four years.