EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Volunteer fire fighters across the Rio Grande Valley are at the ready as a drastic change in weather on Friday throughout the region.

The freezing conditions are putting pressure on local officials and firefighters to be ready and to respond as needed. So how are departments with limited staff prepared?

At Edcouch’s volunteer fire station, four crews are ready and prepared for any emergency this holiday weekend. Dozens of other fire stations, like in Edcouch, have also increased staff in preparation of the winter front and freezing conditions.

“It gets harder and harder to get volunteers to do something than normally somebody wouldn’t do,” Edcouch Fire Chief Victor Nieves said.

A consistent struggle at many small town fire departments it to find people to volunteer, especially during holidays and situations like the current cold front.

Regardless, Nieves is confident his department is prepared for this weekend.

“We are prepared with more volunteers to come and assist,” Nieves said. “We usually keep around 10 volunteers ready to go here at the station and of course we can always call for additional resources that we need to.”

The station in Edcouch is also helping to shelter residents. They have set up cots there to help serve the community as a warming center. If necessary, they have the capability of providing warm meals to families.

“We’re able to staff are both engines even with a shelter being open here at the station,” Nieves said. “We’re able to still function fully function as a fire department.”

The station has 10 volunteer firefighters on standby and up to 20 volunteers available in case of extreme emergency.

Demand for more volunteers is always there.

“Do we wish we could have more,” he said. “Yes, definitely. Do we need more, always”