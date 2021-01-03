Edcouch-Elsa ISD to conduct COVID-19 testing for all staff before classes resume

EDCOUCH, Texas (KVEO) — The Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District announced its plan to test all campus and district staff for COVID-19 a day before classes begin.

According to a release, all staff will be tested on Monday, January 4 in order for the district to determine if an adjustment is needed to resume remote instruction.

Test data will be used to determine this decision.

Classes are set to begin on Tuesday, January 5 both in-person and remotely.

The district is also reminding parents that there is an option to switch from in-person instruction to remote learning at any time.

