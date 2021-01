EDCOUCH-ELSA, Texas (KVEO) — The Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District (ISD) schools are on lockdown as officials search for two escaped inmates.

According to a post from the district, they received a report that two inmates escaped from the La Villa Detention Center.

The District advises the lockdown is out of abundance of caution.

No other information is available at this time, check back for updates.