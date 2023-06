Although gel nail manicures last up to three weeks, gel pedicures last even longer. On average, they may remain chip-free for nearly a month or more.

EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edcouch, in partnership with the Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District Cosmetology Class, are providing free manicures.

The event takes place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. June 29 at the Sgt. Juan Rodriguez Community Center, located at 313 Santa Rosa Ave.

Walk-ins are welcome during the event.

The manicures are provided by Mrs. Lopez Cosmetology Class from EEISD.

For more information, contact Edcouch City Hall at (956)-262-2140.