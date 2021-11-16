Edcouch-Elsa ISD temporarily bans backpacks on campus after threat at high school

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edcouch-Elsa High School students will not be allowed to bring backpacks to school for the remainder of the week after a threat was made on Tuesday.

According to a release, a message regarding a weapon was written on a bathroom wall at Edcouch-Elsa High School on Tuesday.

An investigation began into the incident and a report was filed with the Elsa Police Department.

School officials say no students were exposed to threat or danger.

In an effort to “minimize disruptions” ahead of the holiday break, Edcouch-Elsa administrators have decided to not allow backpacks to be brought to Edcouch-Elsa High School for the rest of the week.

Officials believe the message is not credible, however, are taking this step out of an abundance of caution and encourage anyone to report any suspicious activity to school staff.