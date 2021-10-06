Edcouch councilmember charged for theft over $278

EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edcouch Councilmember Lorenzo Cabrera turned himself to police on Wednesday morning.

City Attorney Orlando Jimenez held a press conference shortly after Cabrera surrendered, and was arrested.

Jimenez explained that the city began a financial audit earlier this month and noticed “questionable conduct” from Cabrera.

Cabrera is facing charges of theft of property, a class “A” misdemeanor. Jimenez explained that the councilmember was given $278.40 for gas money for an out-of-town trip in 2019, however, the investigation showed that he carpooled with another person and did not use the money.

The city attorney explained that Cabrera was given multiple opportunities to speak with police to “clear his name” and that perhaps it was a misunderstanding, but he did not show and told police “I am going to get my attorney.”

“He also told the police department he knew what this was about,” Jimenez said. “I don’t want to speak as to his mental [capability,] or what he was thinking. The only thing we can judge a person is by his actions.”

Jimenez added that although the councilmember was arraigned for a class “A” misdemeanor, the investigation is ongoing, and if investigators find evidence of fraud, Cabrera could face felony charges.

The attorney clarified that the investigation was not prompted for the upcoming local elections, adding that Cabrera is not on the ballot.

“How can it be political, if he is not a political candidate?” he said. “It has nothing to do with politics it has to do with people doing their jobs.”

Cabrera was taken to the Hidalgo County Jail by his attorney and was given a $5,000 P.R. bond by the judge.