Edcouch chief: Officer shoots burglary suspect who charged at him with knife

EDCOUCH, Texas (KVEO) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in Edcouch where police say an officer shot a burglary suspect.

Edouch police responded to a call relating to a burglary at Dollar General in Edcouch on Santa Rosa Avenue on Sunday at 8:13 a.m.

Officers located a suspect a short distance from the scene on Bowers Street in Edcouch.

Edcouch Chief Roel Guerra states that’s when the officer approached the suspect and told him to return any stolen items.

At this point, officials say the suspect pulled out a knife and eventually lunged at the officer.

After repeated attempts to ease the situation, the officer fired four shots at the suspect, with three striking his abdomen.

The suspect was airlifted to a local hospital where he is undergoing surgery for injuries sustained in the incident.

Chief Guerra stated the suspect will be charged with aggravated assault.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

This case is under investigation.