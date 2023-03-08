SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Many leaders from across the Valley came together and traveled to Austin for RGV day at the State Capitol.

“We offer very great programs that businesses in San Benito can take advantage of,” Community Development Marketing Manager with the San Benito Economic Development Corporation Julia Landrum said.

To keep those programs and expand in the community, leaders with the San Benito EDC wanted state lawmakers to hear their goals.

“The tools in our economic development box, we would like those to increase right, so we got several programs that are available, but we need to expand on those to be competitive in this global market,” San Benito EDC Executive Director Ramiro Aleman said.

Aleman said this includes funding that can go towards programs and training.

“One of the things that we need to attract major industries is a trained workforce, and so getting funding for training our current employees, whether that be upscaling them to be ready for the jobs that we need to bring here … it’s going to be real big,” Aleman said.

With different subdivisions, and hundreds of homes developing, Aleman said San Benito is growing.

EDC officials said meeting with state legislators was very beneficial.

“We take every opportunity possible to, one, get our town out there and then two, advocate for things that are going to benefit and improve San Benito for our people and businesses,” Landrum said.

“There’s monies out there, but if there’s no matching, how can the small cities, how we afford that?” San Benito Mayor Ricardo Guerra said.

Guerra says funding, drainage, and education were also key topics that can help with careers and keeping families here in the community.

“Try and get the new business companies to come here, so we can educate our kids and students and give them good jobs here in the Valley, instead of them getting educated and leaving and the majority of the time never coming back,” Guerra said.

EDC leaders say they have a big announcement coming at the end of March 2023.