ECISD asks employees to repay money owed to district by Oct. 1

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday, the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District held a special meeting where one agenda item addressed the money still missing from the error in payroll in August.

“It’s not just for the seven board members. It is for the taxpayers, this is their money,” said Leticia Garcia, Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees Place 3 Secretary.

In August, over 1,700 employees were overpaid due to mistakes and errors in the district’s new payroll system, totaling $6.2 million.

In their last special meeting, they concluded as of Sept. 24 only 1,513 employees paid the money back and $572,234.13 owed by employees.

Director of finance and operations at ECISD, Jesse Muniz, said they may start deducting it from their paychecks after the deadline on Oct. 1.

“We’re going to have to start getting aggressive after the 1st,” said Muniz. “We’re going to work with them, but we just have to let them know that if they don’t start paying by the 1st we are going to have to start looking at deductions.”

Below is the general memo that was sent out to employees who owe the district:

Courtesy ECISD

Some employees were paid their entire salaries in one check. One employee’s check totaled $74,000, and Board Member Carmen Gonzalez said the letter is not specific enough on how the money will be taken back.

“If the payment is not received, a miscellaneous deduction will be taken from your next available payment,” said Gonzalez. “This statement should be very clear to who is receiving it and how the repayment is going to be done if they don’t volunteer to come in.”

Board Member, Oscar Salinas place 2, said they are also losing money from interest

“$500,000 it sits in interest for us—all money that’s in our bank is in interest so we are largely losing money.”

Muniz is now being held responsible to make sure payroll employees are all cross-trained with the new payroll program, though he said that has not happened yet.

“Everyone is getting the proper training but the cross-training, but no ma’am, we need work on that,” said Muniz.

“Then who’s going to step it up? We are going to have to sit back and wait because no one was cross-trained,” said Garcia.

Currently, the district reports they now have 97% of the money back, and said they will start making specific plans on how to get the rest back after the Oct. 1 deadline.