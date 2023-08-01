EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District alumni will be featured in this season’s Big Brother on CBS.

America Lopez, a former student at Edinburg High School is part of season 25 of Big Brother.

ECISD shared the announcement on social media, congratulating Lopez on her opportunity to be part of the show.

The city of Edinburg’s social media page joined in on the celebration and shared a post congratulating the contestant.

Season 25 of Big Brother will air at 8 p.m. eastern time Wednesday on CBS and Paramount+.