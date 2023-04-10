SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Christians around the world celebrated Easter Sunday with various traditions including attending church services.

During Easter many take the time to reflect on the resurrection of Jesus and the significance for people’s faith. Many families come together with their loved ones and give thanks for the blessings they have received.

Thousands throughout Texas and Mexico gathered today at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan to pray and to honor Christ on this day.

“Easter is a blessing for us, for me, for my family. We were able to make the trip the pilgrimage down here from central Texas. It’s about a six-hour drive for us to visit the holy church and with all of our family and the blessings that we have, we would like to come down here and give thanks every year,” church visitor, Robert Zaragoza said.

As the world returns to normalcy and larger gatherings are happening, today is a day to celebrate life.

Bishop Daniel E. Flores, who led mass earlier in the day, said today is a time for people to give thanks to God, and to rejoice for his resurrection.

“We too can share with his eternal life, and that we can be agents of his mercy and his compassion in the world. And so, it’s kind of like a whole engine that moves, how Catholics seek to live their lives based on Christ was crucified unjustly, and yet rose in in the glory that the father had given him,” Bishop Flores said.

Similar services were held throughout the valley at protestant and catholic churches uniting people in celebration of Easter.