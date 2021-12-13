East Texas man accused of killing three women in South Padre Island pleads not guilty

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of murdering three women at a South Padre Island condo has entered a not guilty plea.

On Friday, Yordi Barthelemy, 24, pleaded not guilty to killing three women in August in South Padre Island.

Barthelemy is accused of shooting and killing Zulema Hernandez-Napoles, 47, Odalys Hernandez, 46, and Sandra Napoles, 65 on Aug. 7 at a South Padre Island condo on the 1000 block of Padre Island Blvd.

Barthelemy initially fled the scene but later notified law enforcement of his location in an attempt to turn himself in. He was arrested in Port Isabel.

He is charged with capital murder and assault family violence.

Officials say Barthelemy is from Kerens, Texas, a small town in Northeast Texas.

The trial for this case is set for May 2, 2022.