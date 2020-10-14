Early voting turnout numbers surpass first-day records in Cameron and Hidalgo counties

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron and Hidalgo counties had their largest turnout for the first day of early voting on Tuesday.

Cameron County had more than 10 thousand people vote on Tuesday across their 24 early voting polling locations. This surpasses the first-day record set in 2018 of 6,975.

In Hidalgo County, 18,971 people cast their ballot on the first day of early voting. This surpassed 2016’s record of 18,525 on the first day of early voting.

Cameron County’s all-time early voting record is 62,986 in 2016.

Hidalgo County also set their all-time early voting record in 2016 with 137,720 votes.

Cameron and Hidalgo County have totaled 17 and 14 percent, respectively, of their early voting records in just one day. This makes their chances of breaking their early voting records very likely in the remaining 17 days of early voting.