Early Voting for Runoff Elections in Harlingen, Brownsville begins June 7

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Early voting for runoff elections in Harlingen and Brownsville will begin on June 7.

HARLINGEN

Harlingen District 4 Commissioner run off will be between Basilio “Chino” Sanchez and Frank Morales.

Early voting will take place from June 7 to Jun 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Harlingen City Hall located at 118 East Tyler.

Election Day will be on June 19 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. District 4 registered voters in precincts 41, 103, and 104 will cast their ballots at Bowie Elementary which is located at 309 West Lincoln. District 4 registered voters in precincts 39 and 78 will cast their ballots at Jefferson Elementary located at 601 J Street.

BROWNSVILLE

The City of Brownsville will be having run off elections for Commissioner Districts 3 and 4.

Early voting will take place from June 7 to June 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and June 14 to June 15 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:

Cameron County Judicial Complex 954 E. Harrison St. Brownsville, Texas

Brownsville Public Library2600 Central Blvd. Brownsville, Texas

New Horizon Medical Center191 E. Price Rd. Brownsville Texas

Good Shepherd Community Church300 W. Morrison Rd. Brownsville, Texas

Brownsville Events Center1 Events Center Blvd Brownsville, Texas

Election Day will take place on Saturday June 19 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here for locations.