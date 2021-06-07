Early Voting for Runoff Elections in Harlingen, Brownsville begins June 7

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Early voting for runoff elections in Harlingen and Brownsville will begin on June 7.

HARLINGEN

Harlingen District 4 Commissioner run off will be between Basilio “Chino” Sanchez and Frank Morales.

Early voting will take place from June 7 to Jun 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Harlingen City Hall located at 118 East Tyler.

Election Day will be on June 19 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. District 4 registered voters in precincts 41, 103, and 104 will cast their ballots at Bowie Elementary which is located at 309 West Lincoln. District 4 registered voters in precincts 39 and 78 will cast their ballots at Jefferson Elementary located at 601 J Street.

BROWNSVILLE

The City of Brownsville will be having run off elections for Commissioner Districts 3 and 4.

Early voting will take place from June 7 to June 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and June 14 to June 15 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Cameron County Judicial Complex 954 E. Harrison St. Brownsville, Texas
  • Brownsville Public Library2600 Central Blvd. Brownsville, Texas
  • New Horizon Medical Center191 E. Price Rd. Brownsville Texas
  • Good Shepherd Community Church300 W. Morrison Rd. Brownsville, Texas
  • Brownsville Events Center1 Events Center Blvd Brownsville, Texas

Election Day will take place on Saturday June 19 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here for locations.

