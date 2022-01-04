Early voting for McAllen special election begins Jan. 5

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen announced a special election for registered voters of McAllen City Commission District 4 on Jan. 22.

A news release for the city said early voting for this office will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 5 continuing through Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Dates and times for Early Voting are:

Wednesday, January 5 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 6 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 7 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Saturday, January 8 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday, January 10 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 11 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday January 12 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Thursday January 13 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 14 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Saturday, January 15 8:00 a.m.– 5:00 p.m. Monday, January 17 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 18 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Early Voting by personal appearance is at these two locations:

Fireman’s Pump House – 201 North 1st Street

Lark Community Center – 2601 Lark Avenue

Palm View Community Center – 3401 W. Jordan Ave.

Election Day is Saturday, Jan. 22 from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the following polling location:

District 4 Palm View Community Center 3401 W. Jordan Ave.

Election Day voting is also only open for registered voters of McAllen City Commission District 4, on Election Day, and on this day, they will only be able to vote in their respective districts.

The city said they will once again be utilizing the electronic voting machines exclusively for this election during both Early Voting and Election Day. Paper ballots will not be used for this election.

Proper COVID-19 protocols will be followed by election workers. Voters are encouraged to wear masks.