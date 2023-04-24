EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo and Cameron County Elections Administrators remind registered voters that early voting for the May 6 Local Entities Elections begins Monday.

There are 24 Early Voting polling locations, conveniently located throughout Hidalgo County, voters can take advantage of voting at any polling site close to them.

VOTER ID

The seven forms of approved photo ID are:

Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Registered voters of Hidalgo County have the opportunity to use additional supporting documents as a way to cast their ballot if they are not able to obtain an acceptable form of photo identification.

If a voter does not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven forms of approved photo ID, the voter may vote by (1) signing a declaration of impediment at the polls explaining why the voter is reasonably unable to obtain one of the seven forms of approved photo ID, or (2) providing one of the various forms of supporting documentation.

A certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law that establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document);

A current utility bill

A bank statement

A government check

A paycheck

A government document that shows the voter’s name and an address (which includes the voter’s voter registration certificate).

Early Voting will run through Tuesday, May 2.

For more information on Early Voting schedules, locations, and sample ballots in Hidalgo County, visit www.hidalgocounty.us/elections.

In Cameron County visit https://www.cameroncountytx.gov/elections/index.php/locations/.