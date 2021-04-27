Early voting ends Tuesday for municipal elections

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2020 file photo, a voting location is shown in Mission, Kan. A new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Opinion Research and USAFacts finds that while voters say it’s pretty easy to find accurate information about voting, they have a harder time knowing whether there’s any factual basis for the information they’re getting from and about the candidates. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The May 2021 election is Saturday, May 1, and Rio Grande Valley residents will be casting their votes on various issues, such as a new mayor and city propositions.

Early voting ends Tuesday, Abril 27. In Cameron County, polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.on Tuesday.

In Hidalgo County, on Tuesday polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For a list of Cameron County polling locations, click here. For a list of Hidalgo County polling locations, click here.

In Starr County, polling locations will take place in the city of La Grulla. For a list of Starr County polling locations, click here.

You can check online to see if you are currently registered to vote. However, if you are not registered, because the deadline has passed, you will not be able to vote in this election.

What do you need to bring to the polling site?

A valid form of identification is required to cast a ballot in Texas.