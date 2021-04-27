Early voting ends Tuesday for municipal elections

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The May 2021 election is Saturday, May 1, and Rio Grande Valley residents will be casting their votes on various issues, such as a new mayor and city propositions.
Early voting ends Tuesday, Abril 27. In Cameron County, polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.on Tuesday.
In Hidalgo County, on Tuesday polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For a list of Cameron County polling locations, click here. For a list of Hidalgo County polling locations, click here.
In Starr County, polling locations will take place in the city of La Grulla. For a list of Starr County polling locations, click here.
You can check online to see if you are currently registered to vote. However, if you are not registered, because the deadline has passed, you will not be able to vote in this election.
What do you need to bring to the polling site?
A valid form of identification is required to cast a ballot in Texas.
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued b
- Texas Handgun License
- U.S. Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- U.S. Passport (book or card)