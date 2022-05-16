AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Secretary of State John Scott today encouraged all registered Texas voters to vote early in the upcoming May 24th Primary Runoff Elections. The Early Voting period for the Primary Runoff Elections begins Monday, May 16th and ends Friday, May 20th.

According to state law voters who cast a ballot in either party’s primary election must vote in the same party’s primary runoff election. Voters who did not cast a ballot in the March 1st Primary Elections may vote in either party’s Primary Runoff Election.

“Starting Monday, Texans will have an important opportunity to choose candidates at the federal, state and county level to appear on the November 8th General Election ballot,” said Secretary Scott.

When you arrive at the polling place, you will be asked to present one of the seven acceptable forms of photo identification, which are:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

For voters aged 18-69, the acceptable form of photo ID can be expired up to four years. For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time.

If you do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven approved forms of photo ID, you may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration (RID) (PDF) at the polls and present an alternative form of ID, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check, or your voter registration certificate.

In Texas, you are eligible to vote by mail if you are:

65 years of age or older;

Sick or disabled;

Expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day;

Absent from your county of registration during the Early Voting period and on Election Day;

Civilly committed under Chapter 841 of the Texas Health and Safety Code; or

Confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.

For more information on early voting in the primary runoffs CLICK HERE.