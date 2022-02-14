RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday early voting in Texas begins. One of those races includes Texas State Senate District 27 and McAllen District 4 Commissioner.

The initial election for McAllen District 4 Commissioner began with Pablo D. Garcia, Rodolfo “Rudy” Castillo, and Javier Salazar.

After votes were cast on Jan. 22, no candidate had received over 50% of the votes. The top two vote-getters Castillo and Garcia will face off in a run-off election.

Garcia finished the initial race with 22 more votes than Castillo but sat at 45.49% of all votes.

When asked how Garcia was feeling heading into the run-off he said, “I want to thank our District Four for making the top vote-getter. I am feeling great.”

If elected, Garcia told ValleyCentral in a previous interview he would want to focus on drainage, more security, but wants to make local businesses a top priority.

Garcia is a co-founder and treasurer for Camara de Comercio Internacional or the International Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit aimed at helping small businesses. He said they support more than 295 local businesses and believes that to be the most important area he wants to focus on.

According to Garcia, he has received endorsements from Hidalgo County Juge, Richard Cortez, House of Representatives member, Sergio Munoz, Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner, Eddie Cantu, and Mission Council member, Ruben Plata.

As for Castillo, he has resided in McAllen for 45 years. He believes because of his long-term residency, he is best suited for the position as he has been able to see what his district needs most for decades.

“I know a lot of necessities for our neighborhoods, especially security, cleanups, and we need more security in our parks,” said Castillo.

Castillo added drainage within the district also needs more attention as there are “problems with sewage and flooding.” He’s hoping to continue attracting large corporate businesses to district four as well to promote the economy.

Early voting for McAllen’s District 4 Commissioner will run through Feb. 22 with the official election day being Feb. 26.

The elected candidate for McAllen District 4 Commissioner will serve two years.

Early voting will be held at any of three locations in McAllen, each from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. between Feb. 14 and 22:

Fireman’s Pump House at 201 N. First St.

Lark Community Center at 2601 Lark Ave.

Palm View Community Center at 3401 W. Jordan Ave.

Voters can also cast their ballots on Election Day, Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Palm View Community Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In a previous interview with the City of McAllen, ValleyCentral was told voting will be done electronically to mitigate fraudulent voting.

When heading to a polling location, you will need to bring an ID of any kind with you. Poll workers will run your information through their system to ensure you are a resident of District Four.

Another early voting session that begins today will be for the open Texas State Senator District 27 seat.

After Eddie Lucio Jr. announced his retirement, eight candidates filed for the position.

Texas Senate District 27

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN Sara Stapleton-Barrera

Alex Dominguez

Morgan LaMantia

Salomon Torres Phillip J. Drake

Adam Hinojosa

Isreal Salinas

Raul Torres

Voting for District 27 Senator will run from now until the March 1 Primary with the top two vote-getters heading into a run-off on May 24.

For Brownsville native, Alex Dominguez and South Padre Island native, Morgan LaMantia, healthcare is of top priority if elected into office.

LaMantia told ValleyCentral healthcare is “critical” to the security of every family, “but in South Texas, we have a crisis with among the highest percentages of uninsured in the state. I believe we can devise a Medicaid expansion plan tailored to Teas, that incentivizes working, extends coverage, and helps bring back billions in federal tax dollars to Texas.”

Dominguez added that to improve the healthcare system in South Texas, more specialists need to be brought in so that “families don’t have to leave South Texas to get quality medical care.” Whether elected into the role of District 27 Senator or not, he said the quality of life is something he will always fight for.

Dominguez is also looking to improve drainage and roadways.

LaMantia feels as if her values of faith, family, and hard work make her a suitable candidate. She is part of a family business that supports over 1,200 jobs.

“I’m the only candidate with real business experience who knows what it takes to support 1,200 jobs,” LaMantia said. “I’ve dealt with supply chain issues, improved healthcare benefits, and used data and analytics to increase efficiencies.”

Dominguez said what makes him the most qualified candidate is that he has been a public servant and policy decision-maker for 8+ years. Before that, he said he served on numerous boards that impacted the overall quality of life for his community.

“What sets me apart is I have a proven track record,” stated Dominguez. “More importantly, I have shown my commitment to public service. I think that’s what this community needs. Somebody who can actually prove that they care about the people and is willing to speak with them and stand in touch.”

We also spoke to San Patricio native, Isreal Salinas, and Corpus Christi native, Raul Torres about what they both bring to this election.

Salinas, a candidate who has never run for or held a public office said not having that experience as a politician is what makes him a good candidate.

“I call myself the Common Man Conservative because I am a blue collar worker, I don’t own several businesses, I don’t have a lot of money, I don’t come from politics or money,” said Salinas. “I’m just a person who knows what it’s like to be on the ground.”

Salinas has worked as a correctional officer for two years, served as a substitute teacher, a waiter for a restaurant, an electrician’s helper, and several other jobs.

If elected, Salinas wants to make his main focus education to ensure his community’s students are getting top-tier teachings and success. He also plans to look at current laws to see if they’re gaining their desired impact.

Overall, Salinas said, “I am somebody who is looking to be the voice for the downtrodden, the hard-working, overtaxed men and women here in South Texas.”

As for the final candidate we spoke to, Torres, he believes South Texas needs a stronger voice in education. “We have one of the lowest graduation rates in all of the state. We have one of the highest poverty rates economically because our economy is not very well diversed.”

Torres is looking to address flooding issues with more adequate drainage and roadways as well. He also wants to strengthen border security in an effort to protect his community and their property.

“This election is very important not only for the politicians but for the people of South Texas,” Torres added. “We don’t have the infrastructure for higher ed. We don’t have highways, roads, and bridges. We don’t have the infrastructure for solving our water issues, our safety issues, and our flooding issues. Someone needs to step up and speak loud.

Each candidate ValleyCentral has spoken to believes they can do just that.

The deadline to apply for a main-in ballot is Feb. 18.

Applications must be received, not postmarked, by the early voting clerk in your county by Feb. 18. Applications can also be submitted by fax or email, but the county must receive a hard copy within four business days. They can also be dropped off in person.

The deadline for mail-in ballots to be returned to the county is March 1.

You can download an application here or request an application to be mailed to you here.

Voters can cast ballots at any polling location in the county where they are registered to vote. Check with the below county elections office’s website for early voting locations.