MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Early voting for the City of Mercedes Runoff Election has begun, officials announced.

Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Hilda A. Salinas is encouraging registered voters to participate in early voting for the runoff.

“Voters can fulfill their civic duty and vote early,” Salinas said.

Early voting is taking place at the Mercedes Civic Center located on 520 E. 2nd St. in Mercedes.

According to Salinas, the polling location will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout early voting, except for the last day. On the last day of early voting, the poll location will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters are encouraged to visit the Hidalgo County Elections website to find their sample ballot, poll location, dates and times.

The runoff election began Wednesday and will continue until Tuesday, June 6. Election day is Saturday, June 10.