HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The runoff election for Texas lawmakers, U.S. representatives and county commissioners attracted thousands of voters in Cameron and Hidalgo counties.

Early voting ended Friday with a combined 26,193 early votes cast in person and by mail in both counties.

In Hidalgo County, 13,951 people cast early ballots according to the election administration website. Democrats cast 11,669 early ballots, while Republicans took the time to cast 2,282 early votes.

The largest turnout was at the Lark Community Center in McAllen where 1,428 people voted early, followed by the Elsa Municipal Court where 1,241 people voted early.

The mail-in ballots in the Upper Valley accounted for 1,912 from Democrats and 168 from Republicans.

In Cameron County, the elections administration website indicates that 12,242 registered voters cast early ballots across the county, with the highest turnout at the Brownsville Public Library on Central Boulevard getting 3,039 ballots.

In Harlingen, 1,539 residents cast ballots at the Cameron County Annex on Wilson road and another 1,303 voted at the Harlingen Cultural Arts Center.

Democrats mailed in 1,249 early ballots, while Republicans sent in 291 ballots by mail.

A breakdown of early voting turnout indicates Democrats voted five times more than Republicans in both counties.

In Cameron County, 8,762 Democrats voted countywide, while 1,940 Republicans cast early ballots. In Hidalgo County, Democrats cast 11,669 early ballots, while Republicans cast 2,282 early votes.

The polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday for the runoff elections and will remain open until 7 p.m.