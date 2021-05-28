Early Saturday morning storms could impact the Rio Grande Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – A potential exists for early-morning strong storms on Saturday to impact parts of the Rio Grande Valley.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST WEATHER FORECAST

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the upper Valley in a slight (level 2/5) risk of severe storms before sunrise Saturday. The rest of the Valley is in a marginal (level 1/5) risk of severe storms.

If storms hold together from the north, they will be capable of producing gusty winds and torrential downpours as well as small hail.

This severe threat should end by 8 AM, and the rest of the day will just see a 20% chance of afternoon showers.