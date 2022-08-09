HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Marathon returns for all ages and all levels of athletes on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.

The marathon includes a variety of distances for runners to choose from. Runners can registers for a 26.2 mile run, 13.1 mile run, 2 or 4 person relay, or a 5k run.

Early registration prices start at $15 and increase according to the distance chosen. Each marathon registration package includes a shirt, bib and medal. The 13.1 half marathon and 26.2 marathon includes all the following items, plus a finisher jacket.

Registration prices will increase as the event date approaches. The first registration block is from July 25 to Oct. 18. The second registration block is from Oct. 19 to Dec. 30. The third and final registration block is from Dec. 31 to Jan. 27.

For registration information visit my harlingenmarathon.com