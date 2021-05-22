Early morning rollover crash leaves one dead in Edinburg

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Saturday morning, Edinburg Police Department responded to a rollover car crash.
CCSO: Man found dead in Cameron Park, homicide investigation underway, click here to read more
According to Edinburg police, the crash took place around 2:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of East Mile 19.
During the course of the investigation, officers have been able to identify the driver as Gabriel Tijerina.
DPS: traffic stop leads to weapon seizure in Weslaco, click here to read more
According to the release, Tijerina was speeding his vehicle on Mile 19 when the road came to an end.
Tijerina hit a mound of dirt and a tree causing him to flip over. He was ejected from the truck, it is believed that he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez resigns from Donna ISD, click here to read more
Tijerina died from his injuries at the scene.