Early morning rollover crash leaves one dead in Edinburg

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Saturday morning, Edinburg Police Department responded to a rollover car crash.

According to Edinburg police, the crash took place around 2:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of East Mile 19.

During the course of the investigation, officers have been able to identify the driver as Gabriel Tijerina.

According to the release, Tijerina was speeding his vehicle on Mile 19 when the road came to an end.

Tijerina hit a mound of dirt and a tree causing him to flip over. He was ejected from the truck, it is believed that he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Tijerina died from his injuries at the scene.