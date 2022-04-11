EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday morning Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a bar in Edinburg.

According to a social media post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the incident happened at around 12:55 a.m. at the Los Amigos Bar.

Sheriff Guerra said deputies were dispatched to the location south of Ramseyer on Brushline Road to reports of gunshots. It was reported that two individuals were involved in an altercation and then gunfire was

When deputies arrived they located two gunshot victims. One was deceased and the other was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing.