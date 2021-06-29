Early detection plays key role in colon cancer treatment

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Health plays a huge role in our day-to-day lives. For men there tends to be hesitancy when it comes to colon cancer screenings.

Dr. Chris Romero, Internal Medicine Specialist for Valley Baptist Health System, said Texas is second in the nation with the highest count of colon cancer cases.

According to Dr. Romero, colon cancer deaths have decreased compared to previous years but said men still have the lowest rate of colon cancer screenings.

Dr. Romero said the Rio Grande Valley’s Hispanic population is very large and has the highest risk of getting colon cancer. He said it is important for all men to take their health seriously to prevent further harm and live a better life.

“It’s hard for us to take care of our family and those around us if we don’t take care of ourselves first,” he said.

According to Dr. Romero, one factor that contributes to colon cancer is our diet.

“Some of them are the western diets that we have here in the United States, other things like genetics and obesity and some exposure such as smoking,” he said.

Dr. Romero added that getting a checkup is the best way to help detect or prevent health problems.