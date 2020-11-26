Eagle Scout project nears completion at Mission park

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — One Rio Grande Valley scout is making sure that local residents have a place to go when they are feeling overwhelmed.

During the pandemic Faralyn Stroop from Scout Troop 272 is working for the betterment of her community. As a scout, Stroop is working on advancing to the rank of Eagle Scout.

Her Eagle Scout project, a prayer labyrinth, is aimed at bringing comfort to those who will visit. Stroop gathered other scouts and started to build the prayer labyrinth at Oblate Park in Mission.

When completed the meditation maze will be a calm, peaceful place to self- reflect or just experience quality time outdoors.

“Something like this is wonderful, I enjoy giving back and I want to help” said Stroop.

The project has taken the scouts five days and they are still working.

Stroop and her fellow scouts said they plan to finish the project after the Thanksgiving holiday.

