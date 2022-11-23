EAGLE PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A lucky guest at a Texas casino hotel has plenty to be thankful for after recently triggering a slot machine and hitting a jackpot in a big way.

A really big way.

The Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel guest won more than $1 million playing a popular slot machine, Dancing Drums Explosion. (If you believe every lucky penny counts, the player hauled in a total of $1,016,715 and 91 cents.)

This particular slot machine game was created by Las Vegas-based, cross-platform games creator Light & Wonder.

The Dancing Drums Explosion game “showcases the dazzling imagery of the Asian game theme DANCING DRUMS™,” casino officials said. The game features elements that continues to award jackpots and free-spins bonuses with anticipative re-trigger feature, but also introduces players to a new bonus that awards larger jackpots, officials said.

Another player won a jackpot totaling nearly $1.2 million at a Washington-based casino the week before, casino officials said.

The casino, which offers slots, bingo and poker games, is at 794 Lucky Eagle Drive in Eagle Pass, Texas. For more information, call 1-888-255-8259.