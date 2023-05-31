SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new Dutch Bros Coffee is coming to San Benito.

With locations in McAllen and Mission, and soon to open in Alamo and Harlingen, San Benito will be the fifth city in the Rio Grande Valley to open a franchise of the coffee shop.

For those who are used to Starbucks, Dutch Bros is known to be a drive-thru stand that sells coffee among other beverages and pastries.

The new San Benito location will be located at 1100 U.S. 77 Business near the Whataburger. Construction on the San Benito location will begin in late November and is expected to be completed by April of 2024.

The estimated cost of construction is $650,000, according to the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation website.

Dutch Bros Coffee was founded in 1992 in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, by two dairy farm brothers. With the help of family and loyal customers, the brothers opened the franchise in 2000 and it quickly spread across the northwest.

Today, the company sells more than just coffee with a variety of drinks on its menu — from energy drinks, cold brews, lemonades, teas, smoothies and more.