MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Dutch Bros. Coffee is opening its newest location in Mission on Wednesday. The coffee shop is located at 512 N. Shary Road.

The company’s news release said the drinks available at the new store include specialty coffees, smoothies, teas, freezes, lemonade, exclusive Dutch Bros RebelTMenergy drink, and Nitro Cold Brew coffee.

The opening on Wednesday is set for 5 a.m. to coincide with regular store hours. Those hours are Sunday through Thursday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Mission location joins the store in McAllen. A Harlingen location is under construction.