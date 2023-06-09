PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Penitas is hosting a ground breaking ceremony for the newest Dutch Bros location in the Rio Grande Valley.

The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m., Thursday, June 15, at the upcoming Dutch Bros location of 1621 Expressway 83.

Dutch Bros. has been expanding in the Valley in the last year.

With locations in McAllen and Mission, the company is in the process of building 10 other coffee shops in South Texas. That includes two more locations in McAllen, plus Alamo, Harlingen, San Benito, Donna, Palmhurst, and Penitas.