HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen and the Greater Chamber of Harlingen has announced the ribbon-cutting for the new Dutch Bros. Coffee

The event will be on Wednesday, June 28 at 4 p.m. at 1601 W. Harrison Ave. Dutch Bros. will officially welcome customers on Friday, June 30 at 5 a.m.

This is the third Dutch Bros. to officially open in the Rio Grande Valley. Overall, the company has plans to build nine other locations in the area.