BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are asking for the public’s help identifying a couple wanted for credit card abuse.

According to a news release, surveillance footage shows incident occurred on January 15 at the Home Depot located at 605 W. Morrison Road.

The owner of the stolen credit card filed a report to police in April.

(Source: Brownsville Police Department press release) (Source: Brownsville Police Department press release) (Source: Brownsville Police Department press release)

Police say the couple was seen purchasing plants with the stolen credit card. Moments later, the man was seen again wearing a different cap purchasing light fixtures with the same stolen card.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477).