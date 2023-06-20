BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A duo was arrested after robbing a man at gunpoint and stealing his car, authorities say.

Steven Anthony Rodriguez, 39, is charged with aggravated robbery, deadly conduct, engaging in organized crime, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Karina Lissette Montalvo, 30, is charged with aggravated robbery, engaging in organized crime, and tampering with evidence, according to a release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, deputies responded to Sinaloa Drive near Brownsville in reference to a call about a car theft. Deputies located a vehicle that matched the description and detained three people, including Rodriguez, Montalvo, and Stephanie Ochoa.

Deputies spoke with the owner of the stolen car, who said he was approached by Rodriguez and Montalvo while giving a man a ride. He told deputies they robbed him at gunpoint and Rodriguez discharged his firearm twice during the incident, the release stated.

Authorities say they later discovered Montalvo hid the gun in her home before turning it in to deputies.

In a separate case, Ochoa was the suspect in a theft of a vehicle inside city limits and was turned over to the Brownsville Police Department.

Both Rodriguez and Montalvo were transported to the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center. An investigation of the case is ongoing.